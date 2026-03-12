Eminem Suffers another family loss year after mother’s death

Eminem is might mourning the loss of his estranged loved one!

According to recent reports, the maternal grandmother of the renowned rapper has passed away at the age of 87 after battling breast cancer.

Betty, the mother of the rapper’s late mother Debbie Nelson, died on Tuesday at her home in Missouri due to complications related to the disease, according to sources cited by TMZ.

The Grammy-winning rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, was reportedly not present at the time of her death.

Her passing comes just over a year after the death of Nelson, who died in December 2024 following a battle with advanced lung cancer.

Over the years, Betty had publicly spoken about her complicated feelings regarding her famous grandson’s rise to fame. In a 2000 interview with The Mirror, she said she struggled to reconcile the global superstar with the boy she once knew.

“Neither his mother Debbie nor I can figure out what happened to this sweet, caring youngster,” she said at the time. “In just over 12 years he’s gone from telling me ‘Grandma I love you’ to ‘Go to hell.’ It just breaks my heart.”

The rapper’s relationship with his mother was also famously strained for years and became part of his music. On the hit song “My Name Is” from his 1999 album The Slim Shady LP, Eminem made controversial claims about Nelson, which later led her to file a defamation lawsuit against him seeking $11 million in damages.

At the time, the rapper’s legal team said the lawsuit stemmed from a lifelong strained relationship between mother and son.

Despite their rocky past, reports in later years suggested that Eminem and his mother had made efforts to repair their relationship.