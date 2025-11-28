Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade captures son’s adorable reaction to grandpa’s Halftime show

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Scott made this Thanksgiving extra special by sharing a heartwarming moment with his fans.

The Just a Little Shady podcast host took to her Instagram account to share sweet peek into her son Elliot’s very first holiday season as he watched his grandpa perform live.

Eminem and Jack White performed at the halftime show for the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers football game in Detroit on Thursday, November 27. In the adorable clip, Hailie’s son can be seen wearing protective, noise-reducing headphones as he bops along to his Grandpa’s performance.

At one point, Hailie appears to mouth “Grandpa” to her son as he watches the rapper in awe. “happy thanksgiving,” she sweetly wrote along the video.

Later on, Hailie also shared a family photo on her Instagram Stories, featuring herself, her husband Evan McClintock, and Elliot in matching Detroit Lions gear.

The couple – who tied the knot in May 2024 -welcomed their first child in March 2025. Hailie Jade first revealed her pregnancy in Eminem’s music video for Temporary, released in October 2024.

Though the daughter of rapper Eminem often keeps her personal life private, she has offered glimpses into motherhood.

“Watching you become a father has been the most beautiful experience. These first 3 months have been full of love, late nights, and learning together—and I truly can’t imagine doing any of it without you. Happy first Father’s Day,” she wrote for her husband on Father’s Day..