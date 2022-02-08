Emirates announces 25% off in special offer

Emirates on Tuesday invited UAE travelers to book their next holiday and get 25% off when they travel with their loved ones or friends to select destinations.

This special offer is valid for two or more travelers, and can be booked for up to nine people on the same booking reference, to select destinations. Customers can book a return trip in Economy or Business Class from today until 14 February to take advantage of the special offer.*

The offer is available through emirates.com, via travel and call centre agents and Emirates Retail shops.

Emirates Economy Class and Business Class passengers can book their getaway to 20 popular holiday destinations including: London, Istanbul, Mauritius, Nairobi, Seychelles, Maldives, Colombo, Cairo, Amman, Beirut, Zurich, Moscow, Amsterdam, Munich, Paris, Barcelona and Phuket.

UAE Travellers can also plan a romantic getaway with Emirates Holidays, starting from AED 1,989 per person with complimentary breakfast, and packages are available to all featured destinations in the companion fare offer.

Keeping the health and wellbeing of its passengers as top priority, Emirates has introduced a comprehensive set of safety measures at every step of the customer journey. The airline has also been building on its contactless technology offering and has scaled up its digital verification capabilities to provide its customers even more opportunities to utilise the IATA Travel Pass.

