Emirates Airlines opens cabin crew recruitment globally

Emirates Airlines, commonly recognised as one of the world’s top carriers, has officially announced its cabin crew recruitment campaign for 2025.

The Dubai-based airline is encouraging service-oriented individuals to apply online and join its world-renowned aviation team.

This step is part of Emirates’ current plan to expand its international operations and draw in talent from around the world. The airline communicated through its social media channels that “joining the Emirates cabin crew is more than a uniform, it’s a lifestyle.”

The Emirates Group Careers website is open to receive resumes from Interested candidates, where over 180 positions are currently available across Emirates and its subsidiaries.

Recruitment Details and Eligibility

On a weekly invitation basis, Emirates Airlines cabin crew recruitment is being conducted at different events in Dubai and selected international cities. Shortlisted applicants will be informed of their nearest assessment location.

Candidates interested in joining Emirates Airlines as cabin crew must fulfil different criteria. They should be at least 21 years old and have a minimum height of 160 cm. Proficiency in both spoken and written English is important, and knowledge of additional languages is beneficial.

A background of at least one year in hospitality or customer service is required, along with a high school diploma (Grade 12). Furthermore, applicants should not have any visible tattoos while in uniform and must comply with the UAE’s employment visa requirements.

Emirates Airlines jobs 2025 offer more than just employment; they promise a lifestyle of global exploration, professional growth, and cultural diversity. Successful candidates will receive comprehensive training, competitive tax-free salaries, and travel benefits that span the airline’s extensive network.

With open-day events scheduled across cities like Sydney, Berlin, Brussels, and Vancouver throughout July, Emirates is casting a wide net to find the best talent.

If you’re ready to take off with a career that blends adventure and excellence, the Emirates Airlines cabin crew recruitment is your boarding pass to a world of opportunity.