Emirates signs codeshare agreement with airBaltic

Emirates has signed a codeshare agreement with airBaltic to offer customers enhanced connectivity to and from Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Finland.

The codeshare partnership will open new travel opportunities and offer Emirates’ customers convenient access to the Baltic Sea region. airBalitc customers’ will also benefit from seamless access to Emirates’ extensive network, via Dubai.

The codeshare agreement will offer customers from key markets across the Middle East, West Asia, Far East and Australia, greater access and connectivity to the Baltic States.

Emirates will place its “EK” marketed code on airBaltic flights operated between: Dubai – Riga (Latvia); Riga – Tallin (Estonia); Riga – Vilnius (Lithuania); and Riga – Helsinki (Finland). airBalitc will also place its “BT” marketed code on Emirates’ routes between: Dubai – Bangkok; and Dubai – Jakarta.

The partnership will also offer customers added travel benefits including seamless booking with a single-ticket, competitive fares and one baggage policy. Tickets can be purchased on emirates.com, online travel agencies and local travel agents. Customers can book flights for travel starting 29 November 2021.*

The airline currently has codeshare agreements in place with 22 airline partners and two rail companies. The airline also has an interline agreement with over 115 airlines and rail companies.

We’re very pleased to announce a new partnership with airBaltic, the leading airline in the Baltics, which enables us to offer Emirates customers even more travel choices and connectivity in the Baltic region. It will also open up Emirates’ exciting network of global destinations to more travellers from the Baltics. We look forward to the start of a successful partnership,” said Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer.

