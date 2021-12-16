Emirates to operate double daily flights to Seychelles

Emirates has announced it will operate double daily flights to Seychelles from December 24, 2021 to January 9, 2022 to serve market demand during the busy holiday season.

The added service will offer customers more travel choices, flexibility and enhanced connectivity to the island-nation.

Emirates currently operates a daily flight to Seychelles utilising its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The second daily service will boost tourism to the popular Indian Ocean destination this winter holiday, especially from popular inbound markets including France, Germany, U.K., Russia, Italy, Switzerland, Poland, U.S., UAE, and KSA.

The added flight from Dubai to Mahe will operate as Emirates flight EK707, departing Dubai at 10:20hrs and arriving in Mahe at 14:55hrs, local time. The added flight from Mahe to Dubai will operate as Emirates flight EK706, departing Mahe at 08:35hrs and arriving in Dubai at 13:10hrs, local time.

From 10 January 2022, the airline will serve the country with 10 weekly flights, including a double daily service on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets can be purchased on emirates.com, Emirates Sales Office or via travel agents.

Earlier this year, Emirates renewed its commitment to Seychelles by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Seychelles Tourism Board at Expo 2020. The agreement reaffirms the airline’s commitment to the island-nation, and outlines various initiatives to promote trade and tourism to the country.

Emirates has safely restarted operations to more than 120 destinations within its global network, via Dubai. The airline has led the industry with its innovative products and services, including a comprehensive set of health and safety measures at every step of the journey, contactless technology at Dubai Airport, generous and flexible booking policies, and Covid-19 medical travel insurance.

