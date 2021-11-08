Emirates invites aspiring pilots to train at its academy

The Emirates Flight Training Academy is inviting aspiring UAE Nationals and residents as well as international candidates seeking a career in aviation to join its cadet training programme.

Admissions are now open at the Emirates flight training academy, and interested international candidates are encouraged to apply online: https://applications.emiratesflighttrainingacademy.com/

Ambitious UAE Nationals interested in the National Cadet Pilot Programme can apply here: https://www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/search-and-apply/328783

As an exclusive initiative by Emirates for the Emirates Flight Training Academy, graduates will now have the opportunity to apply for a flying career at Emirates. Interested candidates will be required to pass the selection process put in place by the airline.

Interested international applicants, as well as UAE nationals and residents, can take advantage of competitive tuition fees for the two years training period, which also cover training materials, accommodation, dining, and uniforms, amongst other expenses. UAE Nationals seeking careers as pilots may have the opportunity to be selected for a fully sponsored pilot training programme.

The Emirates Flight Training Academy reviews applications on a continuous basis, and new students are taken in every other month.

The Academy uses a four-pronged approach to train its cadets: highly interactive theoretical learning in classrooms using advanced digital content and immersive VR technology, experiential learning through hands-on instruction of modern training aircraft, use of advanced flight simulators, and airline-focused line-oriented flight training.

The Academy has also established an innovative approach to training cadets, from learning to fly the single-engine piston Cirrus SR22 G6 aircraft to directly progressing to the Phenom 100EV very light jet (VLJ) aircraft, providing cadets with more experience on jet aircraft. In fact, the last batch of cadets that graduated in December last year clocked in over 6,000 flying hours during their training at the Academy. Cadets at EFTA graduate with a Commercial Pilot License (CPL) on a multi-engine aircraft with Instrument Rating. The total training duration for cadets ranges between 21 months and 24 months.

All enrolled cadets stay in modern accommodation and have access to a range of comprehensive sports and leisure facilities. The EFTA facilities are designed to accommodate over 600 cadets at a time.

