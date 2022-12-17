Emirates opens 30 international lounges

Dubai’s largest carrier Emirates has opened 30 full-service lounges across the world, after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of the 30 lounges, the airline also re-opened the Emirates Lounge in Concourse C for first and business class passengers.

Located in Concourse C, adjacent to Gates C09, the newly re-opened Emirates Lounge is a 1308 square metre and 265- seat dedicated space for rest, relaxation, and refreshment before travel. First and Business Class customers can access the lounge on a complimentary basis, as well as Silver, Gold and Platinum Skywards members. Premium Economy and Economy passengers can enjoy paid access at $150 exclusive of taxes, or just $125 for Emirates Skywards members. Currently open 24/7 to service the high demand of festive season, passengers can relax in the lounges for up to 4 hours before a flight.

With elegant design and décor including Italian marble floors, leather sofas, water features and eye-catching Rolex clocks – Emirates Lounges are purpose built for comfort with multiple chaise longue,’ pillows and blankets, complimentary premium wines, spirits, champagne, and dedicated dining areas with gourmet cuisine designed by award-winning chefs.

To renew and refresh, there are dedicated shower spas with bathrooms and baby changing facilities, TVs dotted around the lounge, complimentary Wi-Fi throughout, PCs and printers, and an area to charge devices. A fully equipped business centre is also available, including meeting rooms with projectors and individual touch screen workstations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emirates (@emirates)

Emirates has a vast network of 39 dedicated airport lounges, including 7 in Dubai and 32 located within major airports around the globe, all designed with the same attention to detail and exceptional service. At Dubai International Airport, 7 Emirates Lounges are located in the flagship Terminal 3, – 3 for First Class and 3 for Business Class customers, as well as the Emirates’ Lounge catering to all premium customers. Emirates also operates lounges in key cities across the network – Auckland, Bangkok, Birmingham, Boston, Cairo, Cape Town, Colombo, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Glasgow, Hamburg, London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Manchester, Melbourne, Milan, Munich, New York, Paris, Perth, Rome, San Francisco, Singapore, and Sydney.

Emirates Lounges in Dubai include distinctive features like the Moët & Chandon Champagne Lounge in the Business Class Lounge in Concourse B, where iconic cuvée’s are matched with mouth-watering canapés, created by Michelin-starred chefs. In the First-Class Lounge in Concourse A, there is a Le Clos fine wine and luxury spirits boutique, where sommeliers are on hand to recommend a fine vintage to suit all tastes, and passengers may purchase favourite onboard wines in the Le Clos stores – outside the lounges on Concourses A and B. There is also a Cigar Bar – a separate smoking area within the Concourse A lounges, with comfortable leather armchairs and a cigar menu. Passengers can also enjoy new concepts such as the Barista Experience by Costa Coffee and get energised at the Health Hub – providing a wide array of nutritious snacks and fresh juices for passengers looking to enhance their wellness, in the lounges in Concourse B. For some pre-travel pampering, the serene Timeless Spas are situated in lounges in Concourse A and B, inviting passengers to choose from a signature menu of treatments and beauty therapies. For young flyers, there are toys and video games in the children’s area, as well as tasty meals just for kids.

Comments