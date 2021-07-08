Emirates restarts passenger services to Mauritius

Emirates has announced it will restart passenger services to Mauritius this summer with two weekly flights from July 15, as the island-nation gradually re-opens its borders to international tourists.

To serve market demand, the airline has also announced it will deploy its iconic Emirates A380 aircraft to Mauritius starting 1 August. Fully vaccinated travellers can enjoy a relaxing and safe getaway in a list of pre-approved COVID-19 safe resorts across the island.

Emirates’ flights to Mauritius will operate on Thursdays and Saturdays. Starting from 15 July, the route will be served utilising a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, and from 1 August, utilising the Emirates A380 aircraft. Emirates flight EK 701 will depart Dubai 2:35hrs and arrive in Mauritius at 9:10hrs local time. The return flight will operate on Fridays and Sundays. Emirates flight EK 704 will depart Mauritius at 23:10hrs and arrive in Dubai at 5:45hrs local time, the following day.

Emirates flights to Mauritius can be booked on emirates.com, via travel agents or Emirates Sales Office.

The Emirates A380 experience remains a favourite amongst travellers for its spacious and comfortable cabins and the airline will continue to expand its deployment in line with the gradual return in demand. Emirates currently operates the A380 to New York JFK, Los Angeles, Washington D.C, Toronto, Paris, Munich, Vienna, Frankfurt, Moscow, Amman, Cairo, and Guangzhou.

From white sandy beaches, crystal clear water, and luscious landscapes – Mauritius remains one the most popular holiday destinations, attracting travellers across the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East. Emirates passengers can also enjoy other Indian Ocean destinations, as the airline offers 28 weekly flights to Maldives and seven weekly flights to Seychelles.

Travellers can also book with Emirates Holidays and enjoy tailor-made packages at world-class hotels and resorts across the island.

From July 15 to September 30, 2021, Mauritius will open its borders to vaccinated passengers and Mauritian nationals. Fully vaccinated travellers can enjoy a “hotel holiday” and choose from an extensive list of approved hotels across the island. From 1 October, Mauritius will start to welcome fully vaccinated travellers who can explore the island freely with no restrictions. For more details on entry requirements to Mauritius, customers can check the travel requirements page on emirates.com.

The airline has resumed passenger services to over 120 destinations and by the end of July, it will have recovered close to 90% of its pre-pandemic network. Customers can enjoy convenient and seamless connections to the Americas, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Asia Pacific via Dubai.

Emirates has also recently introduced contact-less technology and scaled up its digital verification capabilities to provide its customers even more opportunities to utilise the IATA Travel Pass this summer.