Emirates Pay: Emirates launches new payment method for purchasing air tickets

DUBAI: Emirates airline has announced the launch of Emirates Pay, a new account-based payment method for purchasing air tickets.

Emirates Pay is an alternative method for travellers to pay for air tickets purchased online by directly debiting their bank account.

It is based on real time payments and Open Banking / Request-to-Pay schemes.

With this new solution the airline provides all the necessary account and payment information and passengers approve the payment initiation in a convenient way via their online or mobile banking.

Emirates Pay is now available for Emirates customers in Germany and the UK who are purchasing tickets via emirates.com.

With the move, Emirates has become world’s first airline to launch a payment alternative powered by a white-label solution jointly developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in partnership with Deutsche Bank.

“We’re pleased to be the first airline to roll out this new account-based solution for our customers. Our aim is to provide our customers with choice, convenience, and the best possible experiences at every touchpoint. Customers who don’t have a credit card, and those already using direct payments for other purchases, will welcome the simplicity and security of this method when making travel purchases. When it comes to payments solutions, we’ve always kept close to the latest innovations so that we can offer our customers in different markets the most secure and convenient options,” Michael Doersam, Chief Financial Officer at Emirates said while announcing the move.