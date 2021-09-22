Emirates ramps up US flights from October to meet increasing demand

Emirates is increasing flight frequencies to a number of US destinations from October in response to growing customer demand.

There has also been a growing interest from US travellers to visit Dubai, a city that offers something for everyone and will be hosting a number of major events including the World Expo this winter.

October operations: Starting from October, Emirates will be operating 78 weekly flights to 12 destinations in the US with an increase in weekly flights scheduled for Boston (BOS), Dallas (DFW), New York (JFK), San Francisco (SFO), Seattle (SEA) and Washington DC (IAD) as follows:

Boston: five weekly flights, increasing from four flights a week

Dallas: five weekly flights, increasing from four flights a week

New York: 19 weekly flights, increasing from 18 flights a week (including flights connecting Milan and New York)

San Francisco : five weekly flights, increasing from four flights a week

Seattle: five weekly flights, increasing from four flights a week

Washington DC: five weekly flights, increasing from four flights a week

Emirates has already restored pre-COVID-19 daily flight frequencies to Chicago, Los Angeles and on the routes connecting Athens-Newark and Milan-New York.

Always a customer favourite, Emirates’ flagship A380 aircraft featuring the signature Onboard Lounge and Shower Spa will be flying to the US 24 times a week (12 flights to JFK, 7 flights to LAX and 5 flights to IAD) from October.

Emirates’ customers travelling in First and Business Class can also enjoy complimentary Chauffeur Drive services to and from the airport at all Emirates’ destinations in the US and in Dubai in addition to over 70 cities worldwide.

Emirates also facilitates trade and commerce between the US and the rest of the world through its freight division, Emirates SkyCargo, which transports cargo in the bellyhold on all its passenger flights as well as on dedicated freighter flights. The ramp up of flights to the US will also provide increased connectivity and choice for Emirates’ cargo customers.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Emirates SkyCargo supported the transport of thousands of tonnes of PPE and other essential supplies including pharmaceuticals and COVID-19 vaccines on its flights around the world. Since January 2020, Emirates SkyCargo has transported more than 250,000 tonnes of cargo to and from the US.