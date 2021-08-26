Emirates set to introduce a fourth weekly service between Dubai to Muscat

Emirates is set to introduce a fourth weekly service between Dubai to Muscat from August 28, 2021.

The increase of flights to and from Muscat provides more connectivity options for customers travelling to Dubai and beyond to the airline’s growing network, as well as visitors coming to Oman.

As international borders reopen and travel restrictions ease, Emirates continues to expand its network safely and sustainably, matching capacity with demand in line with market dynamics and operating conditions. The airline has resumed passenger services to over 120 destinations, recovering close to 90 percent of its pre-pandemic network.

From 28 August, EK866 will depart from Dubai at 0215hrs, arriving in Muscat at 0330hrs. The return flight, EK867 will depart from Muscat 0440hrs, arriving in Dubai at 0555hrs.

Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, Emirates sales offices, via travel agents as well as online travel agents.

Health and safety

Emirates has introduced a comprehensive set of safety measures at every step of the customer journey. The airline has also recently introduced contactless technology and scaled up its digital verification capabilities to provide its customers even more opportunities to utilise the IATA Travel Pass this summer.

Flexibility and Assurance: Emirates continues to lead the industry with innovative products and services that address traveller needs during a dynamic time. Recently, the airline took its customer care initiatives further even more generous and flexible booking policies, which have been extended to 31 May 2022, an extension of its multi-risk insurance cover, and helping loyal customers retain their miles and tier status.