Emma Corrin has reflected on the life-changing impact of portraying Princess Diana in The Crown.

The star rose to international fame after playing Diana, Princess of Wales in Season 4 of the Netflix drama. Their performance, widely praised for its striking resemblance to the late royal, earned major awards including a Golden Globe and a Critics’ Choice Award.

During a recent interview with Variety, the 30-year-old actor reflected on her experience, calling it both “scary” and deeply meaningful.

Speaking about the role six years later, Corrin said the character has remained with them long after filming ended.

“I loved her. I loved playing her. I don’t think roles like that come along often. I’ve had parts since that I’ve been so fond of, but there was something about that, and about her, that just — it felt different and it feels different,” Emma said.

The actor recalled that stepping into the role initially felt overwhelming, describing it as “so scary,” but said the support from the show’s director Ben Caron helped shape their approach.

“It was kind of comforting,” Emma said. “I felt like I wasn’t doing it alone; I felt like I was doing it with her.”

The actor also reflected on the unusual timing of the show’s release during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, which meant a very different kind of global attention than expected. Instead of a traditional press tour, much of the response happened virtually, something Corrin described as both “kind of tragic and kind of nice.”