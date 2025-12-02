Emma Heming reveals hard decisions amid Bruce Willis’ declining health

Due to Bruce Willis’s declining health, the actor’s family has had to make a number of tough decisions. His wife, Emma Heming Willis, has shared her shock at the hostile public reaction they have encountered regarding one of those decisions: his recent move to a separate home.

Emma Heming Willis, who is 47, broke down in tears as she spoke about her husband’s health and the decision to move him into a different house nearby with full-time care.

“These are hard decisions. These are impossible—I’m getting choked up thinking about it. They’re impossible decisions. This is not how I envisioned our life.” Emma made this observation during the End Well 2025 conference in Los Angeles.

Emma Heming Willis further continued, “I had to make the best and safest decision for our family, and I knew by being honest and open about it that it would be met with a lot of judgment.”

She added that it’s easy for people outside their family to condemn them for relocating the 70-year-old star, but those closest to them understand and have been quite supportive.

“I also have Bruce’s mother, who is in her 90s. I have Bruce’s brother and sister and cousins, and they have been so loving and supportive and nonjudgmental,” she added.

The decision to move Bruce Willis was a critical step for their two kids, Mabel Ray Willis, 13, and Evelyn Penn Willis, 11, following Bruce’s Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) diagnosis.

The family banded together to combat the situation as Bruce Willis’s health continues to decline.