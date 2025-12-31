Emma Heming Willis celebrates 18 of love years with Bruce Willis

Emma Heming Willis is marking a special milestone with her husband, Hollywood icon Bruce Willis.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, Heming Willis shared that it has been 18 years since the Sixth Sense star became her boyfriend.

“18 years ago, he became my boyfriend. With one kiss on the top of my head, time stood still,” she wrote in the caption.

Heming Willis further added, “I’m so lucky to know this kind of love.”

She accompanied her caption with a heartfelt throwback photo of the couple, where Bruce Willis could be seen planting a sweet kiss on his wife’s head.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis)

The couple tied the knot in 2009 and together they welcomed two daughters – Mabel Ray Willis (born April 2012) and Evelyn Penn Willis (born May 2014).

Willis is also father to three daughters from his previous marriage to Demi Moore: Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. The former couple were married from 1987 until 2000.

Reflecting on how their romance began, Heming Willis previously shared with PEOPLE that she fell for Willis during a 2007 vacation to Turks and Caicos, which she attended with Willis, his ex-wife, and their kids.

“I got to see this other side of Bruce, who was a family man,” she said, adding, “On that trip, I ended up falling for him really hard. That was the start of our love story.”