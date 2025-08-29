Does Emma Stone know something we don’t about Aliens?

Hollywood star Emma Stone has stirred intrigue at the Venice Film Festival, revealing she believes in the alien theory while promoting her new film, “Bugonia.”

The Oscar-winning actress said she agrees with the late astronomer Carl Sagan’s idea that it is narcissistic to think humans are the only life in the universe.

In Bugonia, Emma Stone plays the head of a powerful company who is kidnapped by conspiracy theorists convinced she is an alien intent on harming the planet.

The story prompted questions about her own views, and Emma Stone said she has long admired Carl Sagan’s science and philosophy, which shaped her belief in the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

Emma Stone has frequently worked with director Yorgos Lanthimos, and Bugonia marks their third film together. The black comedy also stars Jesse Plemons and Aidan Delbis, with a script by The Menu co-writer Will Tracy.

Stone said she was drawn to the project because it reflects current global challenges and presents them through a mix of humour and intensity. She praised Lanthimos for creating unique worlds and said Bugonia felt especially relevant to today’s world.

Emma Stone, who won an Academy Award for Poor Things, continues to be closely associated with Lanthimos’s work, with Bugonia expected to be another major entry in their collaboration.

Also Read: Emma Stone recalls embarrassing Golden Globes moment with Angelina Jolie

Earlier, Emma Stone recalled a light-hearted memory from the 2011 Golden Globes, where she attended with her mother and experienced an embarrassing moment with Angelina Jolie.

During a segment of Vogue’s “Life in Looks” video series, Emma Stone said the night was memorable for two reasons, her spray tan and an awkward exchange between her mother and Angelina Jolie.

Stone explained that her mother asked Angelina Jolie if she had any children. At the time, Angelina Jolie was already known as a mother of six with her former husband Brad Pitt.

Stone said she has never forgotten the moment, describing it as both funny and slightly embarrassing.

Emma Stone also spoke about her look from the night. She wore a peach-coloured Calvin Klein gown, but admitted she was not happy with her spray tan.