Emma Stone become youngest woman to reach seven Oscar nominations

Emma Stone has made Oscars history, becoming the youngest woman ever to receive seven Academy Award nominations following her latest recognition for Bugonia.

The 37-year-old actor earned two nominations on Thursday for Bugonia, in which she both produces and stars. With the new nods, Stone surpasses Meryl Streep, who was 38 when she received her seventh nomination for Ironweed in 1988.

Stone is now the second-youngest person overall to reach seven nominations, behind the late Walt Disney, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Streep – who widely regarded as one of the greatest actors of all time – holds a record 21 Oscar nominations and has won three times: best supporting actress for Kramer vs. Kramer (1980), and best actress for Sophie’s Choice (1983) and The Iron Lady (2012).

Stone previously won best actress for La La Land in 2017 and Poor Things in 2024. Her latest nomination comes for her role as Michelle Fuller, a ruthless pharmaceutical CEO, in Yorgos Lanthimos’ dark comedy Bugonia.

The performance required a dramatic physical transformation, including shaving her head on camera, placing her alongside actors such as Sigourney Weaver, Demi Moore and Natalie Portman, who have made similarly bold choices for challenging roles.

Bugonia’s Will Tracy is nominated for best adapted screenplay and Jerskin Fendrix is nominated for best original score.