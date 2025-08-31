Emma Stone draws parallels between ‘Bugonia’ and Luigi Mangione case

Hollywood actor Emma Stone has drawn parallels between ‘Bugonia’ and the alleged killing of a healthcare CEO by Luigi Mangione.

During a recent interview at the Telluride Film Festival, the actor left fans shocked by revealing that the CEO was shot dead soon after they wrapped production on the film last year.

Thompson, 50, was gunned down outside a Manhattan hotel by a masked man who appeared to wait for his arrival before shooting the executive from behind.

After a five-day manhunt, Luigi Mangione was captured in Altoona, Pennsylvania, and charged with murder.

Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘Bugonia’ also sees Emma Stone playing a healthcare CEO who is kidnapped by a low-level employee (Jesse Plemons).

The employee then tortures Stone’s character, believing she is an alien sent to dismantle humanity.

“What’s really crazy, after we had shot the film [Bugonia] – I live in New York – we heard someone was shot up the street. It was a healthcare CEO. You know, because Luigi. You guys heard about this?” Emma Stone said after the film’s premiere the Telluride Film Festival.

The Hollywood actor continued, “It was wild, because we had all just been in a basement [filming] together talking about these issues and the bigger meaning of everything. It keeps hitting you that the world is so deeply fraught and terrifying in so many ways.”

It is worth noting here that fans had been asking Hollywood actor Dave Franco to portray Luigi Mangione in a biopic on the alleged assassin.