Emma Stone’s latest movie has a Jennifer Aniston twist no one expected

Moviegoers almost got to see Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston share the screen for the first time in Bugonia, the new thriller from Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos.

The film, already making noise for its dark humor and bizarre premise, puts Emma Stone at the center of the story as a sharp and ambitious pharmaceutical executive kidnapped by two men obsessed with conspiracy theories, played by Jesse Plemons and Aidan Delbis.

In Bugonia, the captors hide their identities behind Jennifer Aniston masks — a wild and unsettling touch that could only come from Lanthimos. According to Emma Stone, the filmmaker came up with the idea himself, inspired by his longtime admiration for Aniston and her pop culture legacy.

Before shooting the sequence, Emma Stone and Lanthimos reached out directly to Jennifer Aniston to clear the use of her likeness. Aniston didn’t just agree — she encouraged them.

Her quick and friendly approval reflected not only her confidence in Lanthimos’ artistry but also a sense of humor about the strange concept. Stone later mentioned that Aniston’s Greek roots, through her late father John Aniston, added a personal note to the collaboration.

For Emma Stone, Bugonia continues her creative partnership with Lanthimos after their acclaimed projects Poor Things and The Favourite. She’s called this film one of her most unusual yet — part dark satire, part psychological puzzle — designed to make viewers squirm and think at the same time.

Although Jennifer Aniston doesn’t physically appear in the movie, her image plays a key role in shaping the film’s eerie tone. The masks become a symbol of celebrity culture and identity, echoing the film’s broader commentary on obsession and perception.

Jesse Plemons, reflecting on the experience, admitted that wearing a Jennifer Aniston mask was initially unsettling, but it eventually made perfect sense within the story’s twisted logic.

As Bugonia expands from limited screenings to a nationwide release on October 31, critics are already singling out Emma Stone for another fearless performance.

With Jennifer Aniston’s unexpected involvement and Lanthimos’ unmistakable direction, Bugonia is shaping up to be one of the year’s most intriguing and talked-about releases — another bold step in Emma Stone’s evolving career.