Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo join Hollywood stars in boycotting Israeli film institutions

Hollywood A-listers like Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo have joined others in American film industry’s boycott against Israeli film institutions.

Renowned actors like Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo, known for actively raising their voice against genocide in Gaza, have joined more than 1000 Hollywood stars, directors and other industry members in signing the pledge to boycott Israeli film institutions, reported foreign media, citing advocacy group Film Workers for Palestine.

“Inspired by Filmmakers United Against Apartheid who refused to screen their films in apartheid South Africa, we pledge not to screen films, appear at or otherwise work with Israeli film institutions — including festivals, cinemas, broadcasters and production companies — that are implicated in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people,” read the pledge, signed by Peter Sarsgaard, Lily Gladstone, Olivia Colman, Susan Sarandon and Tilda Swinton, along with Ruffalo and Stone among others.

“We answer the call of Palestinian filmmakers, who have urged the international film industry to refuse silence, racism, and dehumanization, as well as to ‘do everything humanly possible’ to end complicity in their oppression,” it stated further.

In response to the boycott, the Israeli Film and TV Producers Association noted, “The signatories of this petition are targeting the wrong people.”

“For decades, we Israeli artists, storytellers, and creators have been the primary voices allowing audiences to hear and witness the complexity of the conflict, including Palestinian narratives and criticism of Israeli state policies,” they affirmed in a statement to a foreign publication, adding that the boycott call is ‘profoundly misguided’, as the group works with Palestinian creators to promote peace.