Emma Stone says she waited in freezing cold to see Jen Shah’s sentencing

Emma Stone is spilling an interesting story about Jen Shah sentencing!

During an interview for W Magazine’s Best Performances Issue 2026, the actress revealed that she once waited for hours in the freezing cold just to catch a glimpse of former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star being sentenced for fraud.

Stone shared that she is a “superfan” of Jen Shah – who starred on for three seasons in the reality show.

“I am really invested. When Jen Shah was getting sentenced in New York, my brother [Spencer Stone] and I waited outside for two hours in the freezing cold just for a chance to see her,” the two-time Academy Award winner shared.

The 37-year-old actress explained that she lives in New York, making it easy for her and her younger brother, Spencer Stone, to walk to the courthouse.

“Her getting arrested on camera was wild,” she added.

The former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was pleaded guilty to defrauding thousands of people — including the elderly and vulnerable — via a nationwide telemarketing scheme in 2022.

Later that January, the former Bravolebrity was sentenced to six and a half years behind bars for her crimes. She reported to prison in February 2023.

After multiple sentence reductions, Shah was released from prison in December 2025 after serving three years at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas.