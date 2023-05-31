Emma Watson was paid $30 million for this reason

Hollywood actor Emma Watson was paid $30 million after she considered leaving the Harry Potter film series for her studies.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The British actor played the role of one of the primary protagonists Hermione Granger in all eight live adaptations of the ‘Harry Potter‘ novels by J.K. Rowling.

Her net worth was $32 million in 2010. She pocketed an additional $30 million from Warner Bros., which was very sensitive to her needs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Potter Film (@harrypotterfilm)

Producer David Heyman, in an interview, said the ‘Beauty and the Beast‘ star was quite academic and focused more on her education compared to the rest.

“Emma, in particular, was quite academic and was very keen in the pursuit of schooling and was wrestling a little bit more than the others,” he said. “So each time there was a negotiation, it was not about a financial [matter], it was about, Do I want to be a part of this? We had to be sensitive to her needs and how important school was to her.”

Related – Emma Watson explains her almost 5-year acting break

It is pertinent that Emma Watson ventured into acting after working in stage productions. But it was her work in the ‘Harry Potter‘ franchise that earned her tremendous fame.

The prolific actor landed Hermione Granger’s role when she was nine years. The actor, in a previous interview, revealed she gave nine auditions before being picked for the first film.

“I was crazy. I did eight auditions, and I would sit by the telephone in my house and wait for each call. When they had me in for the ninth audition, I was like, Wow, nine,” the actor said.

She added: “They called me into the producer David Heyman’s office, and he said I was the preferred candidate for the role. Before I could obsess over what ‘preferred’ meant, they took a photograph of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and me.”