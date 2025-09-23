Emma Watson admits missing acting but NOT THIS 'soul-destroying' aspect of it

British actor Emma Watson, who has been away from the screen for several years, admitted that she does profoundly miss acting; however, there is one aspect of the job that she doesn’t want to relive.

In a new interview, Emma Watson, 35, who made her on-screen acting debut at a young age, playing iconic Hermione Granger in the ‘Harry Potter’ film series, made a rare comment about what she does and does not miss about her job, since last facing the camera in Greta Gerwig’s ‘Little Women’ (2019).

“In some ways, I really won the lottery [with acting], and what happened to me is so unusual,” said Watson, who has taken a step back from acting in past years to pursue a doctorate. “But a bigger component than the actual job itself is the promotion and selling of that piece of work, this piece of art.”

“The balance of that can get quite thrown off,” she confessed.