Emma Watson admits missing acting but NOT THIS 'soul-destroying' aspect of it
- Sep 23, 2025 -
British actor Emma Watson, who has been away from the screen for several years, admitted that she does profoundly miss acting; however, there is one aspect of the job that she doesn’t want to relive.
In a new interview, Emma Watson, 35, who made her on-screen acting debut at a young age, playing iconic Hermione Granger in the ‘Harry Potter’ film series, made a rare comment about what she does and does not miss about her job, since last facing the camera in Greta Gerwig’s ‘Little Women’ (2019).
“In some ways, I really won the lottery [with acting], and what happened to me is so unusual,” said Watson, who has taken a step back from acting in past years to pursue a doctorate. “But a bigger component than the actual job itself is the promotion and selling of that piece of work, this piece of art.”
“The balance of that can get quite thrown off,” she confessed.
“I think I’ll be honest and straightforward, and say: I do not miss selling things. I found that to be quite soul-destroying. But I do very much miss using my skill set, and I very much miss the art. I just found I got to do so little of the bit that I actually enjoyed,” she noted and explained, “The moment you get on a film set, you don’t get very long for rehearsal. But the moment you get to talk through a scene – or I got to prepare and think about how I wanted to do something – and then the minute the camera rolls, and getting to just completely forget about everything else in the world other than that one moment – it’s such an intense form of meditation. Because you just cannot be anywhere else.”
“I miss that profoundly,” reiterated the ‘Beauty and the Beast’ star. “I don’t miss the pressure. I forgot it was a lot of pressure.”
