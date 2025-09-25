Emma Watson discusses negative impact of her celebrity status on dating life

British actor Emma Watson, who is rumoured to be dating Oxford classmate Kieran Brown, got honest about the cons of her celebrity status in a rare comment about her dating life.

In her first tell-all interview in years, actor Emma Watson, 35, was candid with host Jay Shetty about her personal life, including her dating struggles and marriage plans, when she discussed how her early fame, playing iconic Hermione Granger in the ‘Harry Potter’ film series, did not help establish connections with prospective dates.

While she did agree that dating could be brutal for anyone, according to Watson, it was particularly difficult for her, given the parasocial assumptions that guys had about her, thanks to her celebrity status. “I think what’s nice is, at the very least, dating for everyone is basically a complete disaster and free-for-all. So, like I feel like I’m in good company in that sense,” she said.

“It does feel like my avatar enters the room unexpectedly all of a sudden, and then I’m navigating a completely different conversation if someone hasn’t figured out that it’s me yet,” she continued.

“And that can feel really dehumanising. Sometimes seeing someone’s behaviour completely switch and turn, and change can be a jarring experience,” Watson admitted. “But I think it’s funny, occasionally people will apologise to me for the fact that they’ve not seen my films. And I will be like, ‘Please don’t apologise. That is bliss to me, like music to my ears that, like, you’re not going to constantly be navigating [that] – and me navigating with you – this projection of me.’”

“Loving someone is so much more complex than the projections that we put on someone, or even just lusting or having some small feeling for someone else. But I just think that we have such a black-and-white idea about what love is supposed to be. And I wish I’d understood more before I went into battle. I do. I really, really do,” she concluded.

Notably, most recently, Watson, who is currently studying creative writing, sparked romance rumours with Keiran Brown, whom she was spotted kissing in Jericho, Oxford, this July.