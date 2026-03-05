Emma Watson seen getting close with Billionaire Entrepreneur in new outing

Emma Watson has sparked fresh romance speculation after being photographed spending time with Mexican billionaire entrepreneur Gonzalo Hevia Baillères.

New photos published on March 4 show the 35-year-old actress and the businessman together at an airport before later heading out for drinks. The pair were also seen enjoying dinner at an upscale restaurant, further fueling rumors about a possible relationship.

According to reports from Quién, Watson and Baillères were first spotted spending time together in late 2025 in Courchevel. They were later seen again in Punta Mita, a luxury peninsula located just north of Puerto Vallarta on Mexico’s Pacific coast.

Baillères comes from one of Mexico’s most prominent business families. He is linked to Grupo Bal, the business empire founded by his father, Alberto Baillères. The conglomerate has major interests across several industries, including mining, insurance, finance and retail, and is also associated with the luxury department store chain El Palacio de Hierro. He currently serves as CEO of Lok, an AI tech company, as per Cosmopolitan.

Before being linked to Watson, Baillères was reportedly in a relationship with Mexican pop star and actress Belinda from 2022 to 2024.

While, Emma Watson was most recently rumored to be dating Brandon Green, the son of fashion executive Sir Peter Green, in 2022.