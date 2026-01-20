Emma Watson shortlisted for British Diversity Awards 2026

Harry Potter star Emma Watson has reached a significant milestone in her professional career, having been nominated for the British Diversity Awards 2026 alongside some of the most influential public figures in the United Kingdom.

The ceremony, which will be held at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London on March 25, 2026, honours individuals and organisations that are making a genuine impact on diversity and inclusion across Britain. Emma Watson has been nominated for the Media Personality of the Year award, which recognises celebrities who utilise their platforms to promote constructive social change.

The Beauty and the Beast actor faces fierce competition from a list of high-profile figures, including Sir Elton John, Sir Lenny Henry, Nicola Coughlan, Vicky McClure, Dr Alex George, Cat Burns, and Sam Thompson. The British Diversity Awards are among the most prominent honours for inclusion in the UK, highlighting those who look beyond their celebrity status to drive long-lasting societal advancement.

Major figures from the worlds of entertainment, sports, and business are expected to attend this year’s ceremony, which will be hosted by Dr Ranj Singh and Charlene White. With this latest nomination, Emma Watson continues to demonstrate that she is more than just a movie star; she is a powerful advocate for social progress.