Emma Watson spotted with diamond ring after marriage comments

Emma Watson, a prominent British Hollywood star known for her iconic role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, was spotted with her own statement piece, a sparkling diamond ring, enjoying Paris Fashion Week.

The ring made widespread rumours that the 35-year-old Emma is now engaged to her 30-year-old boyfriend, Kieran Brown, whom she met at university.

However, the pair kept the relationship hidden, but it has been believed that Little Women actress and Kieran, who is pursuing a PhD, have been in a relationship for more than a year.

Moreover, the ex-kid star has paused her master’s degree at Oxford and departed for the Miu Miu Show at the Palais d’lena.

Emma kept things simple in an on-trend brown leather jacket, nude shift dress, and black bag, with her hair down and only one glittering diamond on display.

When she arrived in her understated look, she casually showed the cameras the vintage-inspired ring, which featured a large gem in the centre.

Emma expressed alarm last month about the continued pressure on women to marry, calling it ‘violence and cruelty.’

On the other side, the Harry Potter star Emma Watson said to Jay Shetty that as she expects to be married, she does not seem entitled to it.

Read More: ‘Harry Potter’ author J.K. Rowling slams ‘ignorant’ Emma Watson

‘It will either be part of my purpose here and my destiny, or it won’t,’ Emma Watson detailed.

Furthermore, the Hollywood star additionally shared about her complicated feelings towards Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling during the same podcast.

Earlier this year, British author J.K. Rowling of the best-selling fantasy novel series ‘Harry Potter’ called out the former wizarding franchise star Emma Watson over her ‘ignorant’ comments.

J.K. Rowling has renewed her long-standing feud with Emma Watson, aka Hermione Granger of the ‘Harry Potter’ films, based on her novel series, as she responded to the actor’s comments on their current relationship status.