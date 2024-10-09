Fahad Mustafa has a very instrumental role in my career: Emmad Irfani

Showbiz heartthrob Emmad Irfani aka Adeel of ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ gave credit to co-star Fahad Mustafa for having an instrumental role in his career.

In his recent virtual interview with an Indian media outlet, Emmad Irfani spoke about superstar Fahad Mustafa and the role he had in the former’s career trajectory.

“Perhaps I’m going to reveal this for the very first time here, Mustafa aka Fahad Mustafa has a very important and instrumental role in the career of Adeel aka Emmad Irfani,” he said.

Emmad continued, “In retrospect, if I look 4 to 5 years back, Fahad Mustafa as a producer has a very very instrumental role in my career trajectory. And now again, him giving me an opportunity to play Adeel alongside him, I think Fahad really believed in me even when he could have had a bit of [creative] differences with me. I can’t say it with all assurance but I have a feeling that he believed in me. Even with this project he really did.”

“So that camaraderie, team chemistry, love and respect we had for each other is the reason it was easy for an actor like me to translate it on screen,” concluded the ‘Jalan’ actor.

Notably, apart from Emmad in the pivotal role of Adeel and Fahad in the headlining role of his younger brother Mustafa, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ also stars Hania Aamir and Neema Butt.

The Badar Mehmood directorial, penned by seasoned playwright Farhat Ishtiaq, airs every Monday and Tuesday in prime time, only on ARY Digital.

