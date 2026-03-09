Emmad Irfani, Maryam Shafaat share their love story

Emmad Irfani and his wife, Maryam Shafaat, revealed their love life before their wedding.

On March 7, Emmad Irfani and Maryam Shafaat appeared in ARY’s Ramadan Transmission Shan-e-Sahoor. The couple revealed that they have been married for 18 years now, but they have known each other since 7 March 1996. They further revealed that they met each other at the birthday of a mutual friend. They also shocked fans when the couple mutually revealed they were hardly 16 years old at that time.

Shafaat also noted that she was the one who telephoned him for the first time. She also stated, “Emmad used to be shy and didn’t notice any girl, and I think not even me”. She noted further, “I liked this quality in him”.

Emmad chipped in and asked the host to reflect on their earlier conversation where Nida advised him, “Your weakness will become your strength”. Emmad, whilst quoting that statement, said, “Maryam has motivated me a lot, and I used to struggle for 17- 18 years with how I would step into this industry as I was shy to talk to people”. He noted in the end that she had convinced me.

Shafaat, in the end, also stated that we decided to get married after 10 years, when we were completely aware of each other.