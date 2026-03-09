Emmad Irfani, Maryam Shafaat unveil difficulties after their 'Yes'

Maryam Shafaat reflected on her career choices before she said “yes” to Emmad Irfani’s proposal.

On March 7, Emmad Irfani and Maryam Shafaat appeared in Ramadan Transmission Shan e Sahoor. Shafaat noted, “She wanted to be a fashion designer”. She further noted, “She completed her studies before she decided to get married”.

Emmad revealed, “Our parents were aware of Maryam and our relationship”. He further revealed that she also came to their house a couple of times, and so this is how their family was well aware of both of them. Irfani, whilst honouring his mother, said that due to being shy and emotionally suppressing my feelings, my mother saw that and took the initiative to talk to Maryam’s mother. He also said, “My mother has played a key role in my life”.

He further revealed that I was doing my master’s at that time. He also stated that I became serious about my job, “Jab hamari han hue verbally, phir mai ne nokri shuru ki. 2007 mai hamara Nikkah bhi hua”.

Irfani also quoted, “After my nikkah, I have been a corporate slave for 3 years”. Maryam chipped in and told, “I didn’t face any difficulty in convincing my parents, and Allahumdulliah, this choice also proved to be the best”.