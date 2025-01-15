Emmad Irfani reflects on his shattered cricket dream

Showbiz heartthrob Emmad Irfani reflected on his shattered career dream of becoming a cricketer despite having a chance to play with legends like Aamer Sohail, Saeed Anwar and Waqar Younis.

Appearing at a private news channel’s talk show, Emmad Irfani revealed to the actor-host Imran Ashraf that modelling and acting were his second preferred career options after he could not fulfil his childhood dream of playing for the Pakistan Cricket team.

Irfani shared that while training under Pakistan’s former test captain Imtiaz Ahmed, he had the opportunity to practice with veterans like Aamer Sohail, Saeed Anwar and Waqar Younis in the nets, and was only a step away from securing his spot in the national team when unfortunately had to bid farewell to the sport.

“After going back from that camp, I had a conversation with Imtiaz Ahmed sir and he told me, ‘The reason to send you there was to make you realize that you are not too far behind,'” recalled the ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star. “But that dream could not be fulfilled.”

When asked for the reason, he continued, “I played on a junior level but injuries are inevitable in fast bowling. And I believe that life is all about timing.”

Irfani, who sustained an ankle stress fracture at that time, added, “So when I got injured, its healing time was about 12-18 months. And in such a competitive industry, staying off the field for so long wasn’t a very wise move. So I decided that it’s better to bid goodbye to this dream of having a cricket career.”

“It was a difficult period and I suffered but learned a lot as well in that time. I learnt that any and everything in life is temporary and nothing stays permanent,” he concluded.

On the acting front, Emmad Irfani most recently won global recognition for his role as Adeel, in the biggest serial of Pakistan, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, headlined by superstar Fahad Mustafa and showbiz A-lister Hania Aamir, and co-starring Naeema Butt.