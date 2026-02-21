Emmanuel Macron names Anil Kapoor his favorite Bollywood star

French President Emmanuel Macron added a touch of Bollywood charm to his recent diplomatic trip to India by revealing his admiration for veteran actor Anil Kapoor.

During an interaction with Brut India, Macron was asked in a rapid-fire segment to name his favourite Bollywood actor. Without hesitation, he replied, “I mean, yesterday I mentioned Jai Ho, so I would say Anil Kapoor,” referencing the actor’s global recognition and iconic catchphrase.

Macron’s comments came amid a series of engagements during his visit, which he undertook alongside First Lady Brigitte Macron.

The French leader shared photographs on social media from a meeting with prominent Indian film personalities, writing in French, “Aux côtés de légendes du cinéma indien. La culture nous rassemble,” meaning “Alongside legends of Indian cinema. Culture unites us.”

One of the images showed Macron and his wife posing with Kapoor and several notable figures from India’s film industry, including Manoj Bajpayee, Zoya Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Shabana Azmi and musician Ricky Kej. Another group photograph was taken at the Gateway of India, highlighting the cultural backdrop of the meeting.

Meanwhile, Anil had also shared special moments from the meeting on X, formerly known as Twitter. Sharing the pictures, Anil wrote, “Spent an inspiring afternoon with President Emmanuel Macron and his gracious better half, Brigitte exchanging thoughts on cinema, culture, and the powerful bridge between India and France. Here’s to India x France. And to many more stories waiting to be told.”