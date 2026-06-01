French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said that “nothing justifies the major escalation underway in south Lebanon,” where Israeli forces have launched a new offensive against Hezbollah.

In a message on X after speaking with regional leaders, Macron said it was “essential” for an agreement to be reached quickly between the United States and Iran.

Emmanuel Macron held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed, and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

At France’s request, the UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Monday after the Israeli army, which is expanding its operations in Lebanon, seized the medieval Beaufort castle in the country’s south.

“France will continue to support the Lebanese authorities in their efforts to restore the sovereignty of the state and the country’s territorial integrity,” Emmanuel Macron wrote.

Regional stability “must begin with Lebanon, where all weapons must fall silent, for good.”

More broadly, he said a ceasefire must be a “priority” between the United States and Iran, and called for the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz “without any conditions and in accordance with international law”.

“Talks must then continue to reach a comprehensive and robust agreement on other issues, particularly the nuclear and ballistic programmes and regional stability,” he added.

“France stands ready to fully play its part by helping to restore maritime traffic through the independent multinational mission set up with the United Kingdom,” he said.