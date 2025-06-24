Emmerdale fans fear for Sarah Sugden after shocking twist

Emmerdale has left fans heartbroken after teasing a dramatic and emotional twist in Sarah Sugden’s ongoing health battle.

In a preview of this week’s episodes, viewers are given a glimpse of the turmoil facing Sarah and her family as she prepares for surgery related to her recent cervical cancer diagnosis.

Sarah Sugden, a long-running Emmerdale character, has had more than her fair share of health struggles over the years.

Most recently, she learned she was in the early stages of cervical cancer news that has shaken her and her family, including grandparents Cain and Charity Dingle.

In Monday’s Emmerdale episode, tensions rise when Jacob Gallagher accidentally reveals Sarah’s IVF plans, assuming Cain already knew.

Cain, feeling shut out of his granddaughter’s life, reacts angrily, leaving Sarah confused and upset. Jacob also begins to doubt whether starting a family is the right step for Sarah, considering her condition.

As Sarah Sugden tries to come to terms with her illness and her future, she’s stunned when Jacob offers to be her sperm donor. Struggling with the weight of her diagnosis and the decision about motherhood, Sarah finds herself torn.

In another emotional scene at the hospital, Sarah insists that Charity fully support her IVF choice before she undergoes surgery.

Charity tries to reassure her, saying she can still be there for her even if she doesn’t agree, but this only leads to heartbreak for Sarah Sugden just moments before her operation.

Cain and Charity are left anxiously waiting for news after the procedure, clearly shaken by the recent argument and Sarah’s fragile condition.

Their worst fears begin to take shape when a doctor emerges to deliver devastating news: the surgery did not go to plan.

Emmerdale shared a sneak peek trailer, which showed Cain confronting Jacob, followed by a tense conversation between Sarah and her grandfather about her choices.

The trailer ends with the chilling line from the surgeon: “I’ve just come from Sarah’s surgery, things haven’t gone to plan…”

Fans of Emmerdale quickly reacted to the emotional teaser, fearing the worst. Comments included: “I hope Sarah doesn’t die,” and “No please don’t let her die — I hope it’s not Sarah’s grave.”

Sarah Sugden’s health problems have been a major part of her Emmerdale storyline for over a decade. In 2011, she was diagnosed with the rare genetic disorder Fanconi anaemia and later battled leukaemia and throat cancer.

More recently, she required a heart transplant after developing heart failure due to chemotherapy side effects.

Now, with this new cancer diagnosis and a surgery that didn’t go as planned, Emmerdale viewers are left wondering if Sarah Sugden will survive yet another devastating chapter in her young life.

With emotions running high and uncertainty ahead, the soap continues to deliver powerful drama that has kept audiences hooked for decades.