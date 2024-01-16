‘Succession’, ‘The Bear’ tie Primetime Emmy Awards with big wins

HBO’s media dynasty drama ‘Succession’ and Hulu’s restaurant dramedy ‘The Bear’ tied at Primetime Emmy Awards as big winners, with six wins each.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

‘Succession’, ‘The Bear’ and ‘Beef’ emerged triumphant at the strike-delayed 75th edition of the Emmy Awards on Monday at the Peacock Theatre of Los Angeles, California.

The four-season HBO series, which was nominated for a whopping 27 nominations including Outstanding Drama Series, marked the hat-trick in the category with the recent win, overtaking hits like ‘The Crown’, ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘The Last of Us’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmys / Television Academy (@televisionacad)

Additionally, actors Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen bagged acting honours for their roles in the series, whereas, their co-star J. Smith-Cameron lost in her category of Best Supporting Actor Female to Jennifer Coolidge of ‘The White Lotus’.

Jeremy Allen White-led ‘The Bear’ swept the comedy category, taking home the trophies for Best Series, Best Actor for the former as well as Best Supporting Actors for Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

On the other hand, American actor Quinta Brunson bagged Best Actor Comedy for ‘Abbott Elementary’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmys / Television Academy (@televisionacad)

Korean director Lee Sung Jin’s miniseries for Netflix, ‘Beef’, was named Best Limited/Anthology Series, while its actors Steven Yeun and Ali Wong won acting honours in the category.

‘The Bear’, ‘Succession’ and ‘Beef’ directors and writing teams also won the trophies in the respective categories.

Hulu’s ‘The 1619 Project’ was the best documentary series of the year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmys / Television Academy (@televisionacad)

Late ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing was remembered at the ceremony’s In Memoriam segment, where Charlie Puth and musician duo Michael Trotter Jr & Tanya Trotter performed ‘See You Again’, followed by a cover of the sitcom’s theme song ‘I’ll Be There For You’ as the actor’s picture rolled in the slideshow.

‘Oppenheimer’ wins big at Critics Choice Awards 2024