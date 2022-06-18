Emmy-nominated actor Tyler Sanders dies at 18!

Emmy-nominated teen actor Tyler Sanders, best known for his performance in ‘Just Add Magic: Mystery City’ died on Thursday at the age of 18.

As per the reports, Sanders died at his Los Angeles home a day before yesterday, due to unknown reasons, as confirmed by a rep of the late actor to Foreign-based media outlets.

Pedro Tapia, a representative for Sanders confirmed the death via an official statement on Friday. The statement read, “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.”

“The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated. We can’t comment further beyond this,” he added.

In addition to a long list of movie performances to his credit, the former child star had starred in several supporting roles in super hit TV shows including an episode of AMC’s ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ where he played a younger version of Jake Otto, the leader of a ‘survivalist ranch in the post-apocalypse’ zombie world.

Tyler Sanders was majorly known for his portrayal of Leo in Amazon’s TV series ‘Just Add Magic’ and reprised the character in the following spinoff series, ‘Just Add Magic: Mystery City’.

He also had a guest role in 2018’s police drama ‘The Rookie’.

