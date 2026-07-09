Emmy nominations 2026 list: History-Making snubs, surprise entries, and record breakers

The Television Academy has just unveiled the complete lineup for the 78th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, and let’s just say this is no ordinary year. While your favorite big hitters made their marks, we’re seeing a shocking exodus of established contenders and unexpected rising stars claiming coveted spots. Get ready, folks, this ballot is wild.

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, September 14, 2026. The one and only Law & Order: SVU legend, Mariska Hargitay, will be taking the stage to host the star-studded night on NBC.

Emmy 2026: The Top of the Ballot

These two series completely stole the show, setting the bar for television excellence and leaving all others in their dust.

The Pitt (HBO): Topping the nomination leaderboard is the critically-acclaimed drama that absolutely swept the major drama categories, raking in an impressive 25 nods.

Hacks (Max): Comedy gold! The fifth and final season of Max’s beloved sitcom not only received a slew of nominations but shattered Schitt’s Creek’s long-held record for the most nominations in a single comedy season, landing a staggering 24.

Widow’s Bay (Apple TV+): The late-blooming horror-comedy has shocked everyone, exceeding all expectations and snagging 19 nominations to become this year’s breakout hit.

The Most Unexpected Snubs

This morning’s nominations were filled with jaw-dropping omissions that had the internet buzzing and debate raging.

Jeremy Allen White and The Bear cast: Easily the most talked-about snub, the previously nominated star of the hit FX series was left off the Lead Actor in a Comedy ballot entirely. While The Bear managed a nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series and Ayo Edebiri snagged her nomination for Lead Actress, the rest of the core cast was largely shut out.

Stranger Things (Netflix): In a monumental surprise, Netflix’s mega-hit science fiction series, poised for its final season, was completely snubbed for Outstanding Drama Series and all major categories, despite the immense hype.

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria): Despite her co-star Zendaya receiving another nod for Euphoria’s swansong, Sweeney was noticeably overlooked for her powerhouse performance as Cassie Howard.

The Taylor Sheridan Universe: Even with massive viewership, Sheridan’s new drama The Madison (starring Michelle Pfeiffer) failed to secure a single nomination from the Television Academy, adding to its history of voter blindness towards the auteur’s work.

The Biggest Surprises of the Morning

In stark contrast to the snubs, a wave of surprising new faces and unexpected triumphs dominated the positive headlines today.

Reality TV standout, Ariana Madix, has landed her first Emmy nomination in Outstanding Host for a Reality Program for her work on Love Island USA, upending a traditionally veteran-heavy category that includes legends like RuPaul Charles and Jeff Probst.

In a thrilling turn for Marvel in awards circles, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II scored a surprise nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy for his role as a struggling actor in the Disney+ series Wonder Man. Meanwhile, SNL’s Connor Storrie nabbed the season’s lone nomination in Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy after his viral hosting turn.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift secured her second-ever Emmy nomination for Outstanding Variety Special for The Eras Tour, released on Disney+, mere days after tying the knot in a highly publicized wedding.

Peacock celebrated a significant milestone as their limited series, All Her Fault, starring Sarah Snook, garnered a whopping 7 nominations, including a Best Limited or Anthology Series nod – a groundbreaking achievement for the streamer.

Awards analysts are pointing to two key factors behind the chaotic nomination spread: a dramatic reduction in overall submissions and a strong recency bias. Shows that aired later in the eligibility window (which concluded on May 31, 2026) seemed to get a boost of momentum.