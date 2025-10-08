Emmy-winning producer Nancylee Myatt dies at the age of 68

A talented television writer and producer, Nancylee Myatt, passed away at the age of 68 on September 23 in Basel, Switzerland. Her death was confirmed by her wife, Paige Williams Bernhardt.

Nancylee Myatt was known as a producer for NBC’s teen sitcom Social Studies and won a Daytime Emmy Award for her work on the animated series “Teacher’s Pet”.

Myatt was diagnosed with Mild Cognitive Impairment in 2021, a condition that genetically runs in the family.

The disease later progressed into Alzheimer’s dementia in 2023. According to Bernhardt, “Myatt chose to end her life peacefully and with dignity”.

Early in her career, Myatt was the only female writer on the staff of “The Powers That Be,” a 1992-93 political comedy for the USA Network that was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman and executive-produced by her mentor Norman Lear.