Emmys 2026: Television Academy cuts major categories

Emmy Awards 2026 to eliminate several profile categories from this year’s ceremony.

The Television Academy has announced major changes to the 2026 Emmy Awards, removing several high-profile categories from the main televised ceremony. This year’s Primetime Emmys will present 19 awards during the live broadcast, down from 26 categories shown in 2025. Among the biggest changes is the removal of the Outstanding Supporting Actor and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie categories from the main telecast.

Instead, those awards will be presented during the Creative Arts Emmys, which take place a week earlier on September 5 and 6, while the main Emmy Awards ceremony will air live on NBC on September 14.

Other categories being moved include Writing for a Variety Series, Directing for a Limited Series or TV Movie, Writing for a Limited Series or TV Movie, and Writing for a Variety Special (Live).

The acting categories feature several well-known nominees, including Jason Bateman, David Harbour, Richard Gadd, Charles Melton, and Nick Offerman on the supporting actor side. The supporting actress nominees include Dakota Fanning, Laurie Metcalf, Linda Cardellini, Youn Yuh-jung, and Constance Zimmer.

In a statement, the Television Academy said the changes were made because more TV shows are being recognised each year, but the live ceremony still has to fit into a three-hour broadcast. It said the changes are meant to make the award show more enjoyable for viewers.

The 2026 Emmy Awards will be hosted by Mariska Hargitay. Medical drama The Pitt leads this year’s nominations with 25, followed by Hacks with 24 and Apple TV+’s Widow’s Bay with 19.