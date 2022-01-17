Emotional moment: ‘Topper’ Karachi inmate meets mother after special permission

KARACHI: Emotional moment was seen in a video after the Karachi inmate, a murder convict who topped the intermediate examinations and offered a CA scholarship, met his mother after 5 years following special permission by the jail officials, ARY News reported on Monday.

The jail officials have granted special permission to the mother of the inmate at the Karachi Central Jail to meet one-on-one with his imprisoned son, Naeem Shah, who had passed his intermediate examinations with the highest numbers.

The mother has reached the Karachi Central Jail after watching the academic achievements of his imprisoned son in media reports.

After seeing each other after five years, Naeem Shah was seen touching the feet and kissing the forehead of his mother on the premises of the Karachi Central Jail. They broke down in tears and kept hugging each other.

Shah’s sister has also visited his inmate brother along with his mother. Naeem Shah said in a video that he is very happy to see his mother after five years and it was made possible only because of his academic performance.

He thanked the jail officials who allowed his mother to meet one-on-one with him.

The emotional mother was also seen praying for the jail officials for granting her permission to meet Naeem Shah. She wished to marry her son in front of her after he completed his jail term. She said that jail officials have cooperated very well and they will be rewarded by Allah Almighty for their good deed.

ARY News reported on January 13 that a murder convict in Karachi’s central jail had been offered a charter accountancy scholarship after he showed a remarkable academic performance in his intermediate exams.

A murder convict in Central Jail Karachi, Naeem Shah, has set an example for hardworking students after exhibiting brilliant academic performance despite living behind bars.

According to the jail officials, Naeem Shah had been sentenced to 25 years in jail following his conviction in a murder case. Shah has completed 11 years in jail, they added.

While living behind the bars for 11 years, Shah received his basic education there and later in the intermediate examinations as a private candidate, the prisoner obtained 86.73 per cent marks.

Naeem Shah was among the top 20 students who obtained the highest marks in the intermediate studies. After he proved his academic excellence, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) has offered him a scholarship.

Shah said that he had been brought to Central Jail Karachi on May 19, 2011, in a murder offence under Section 302. He detailed that he had been sentenced to life imprisonment from a local court and he appealed against the verdict to the high court.

“When I came here at the jail, I was just a middle-level student. I got myself enrolled after witnessing better education facilities here under the rehabilitation programme for inmates. The completion of the program gave me the confidence to further continue my studies of matriculation.”

The prisoner added that he has also completed computer, Urdu, Arabic courses in the jail. In 2019, the inmate had also completed a training course of the Committee for the Welfare of Prisoners led by Nasir Aslam Zahid and later taught law to the new prisoners.

“I feel honoured to get a scholarship offer from the ICAP. I will do my best.”

Comments