Taylor Swift’s wedding celebration reached new heights, quite literally, as one of New York City’s most iconic landmarks joined in with a heartfelt tribute.

Hours after Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot at Madison Square Garden on July 3, the Empire State Building illuminated its famous tower in a sparkling light blue display, calling it the bride’s “something blue.”

This celebrated the traditional bridal custom of wearing something old, new, borrowed, and blue for good luck.

Sharing a video of the glowing skyline on Instagram, the landmark simply captioned the post, “Her something blue.” According to the Empire State Building’s official website, the special display featured a “light blue sparkle color,” giving the city skyline a magical touch in honor of the newlyweds.

The gesture quickly won over Swifties, who flooded the comments section with emotional reactions.

“I love this!!! So sweet! NYC loves its girl! Congratulations @taylorswift! So happy for you!” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “Why am I crying?!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Empire State Building Observation Deck (@empirestatebldg)

A third added, “I AM SCREAMING,” while another praised the tribute, writing, “Yes. Her something blue! So sweet of you to ring in her marriage with something blue on the most beautiful and iconic building in the world.”

The skyline tribute came shortly after Madison Square Garden officially confirmed the couple’s marriage by lighting up its exterior with giant signs reading, “JUST&T MARRIED!”