Employee fired for using IHC judge’s car sans permission

ISLAMABAD: Endorsing the decision of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) registrar, the administrative judge on Thursday sent Class-IV servant on compulsory retirement for using the vehicle of a lady judge of the IHC without permission, ARY News reported.

Administrative Judge Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani announced the verdict on the petition filed by servant Ishaq against the registrar’s decision of compulsory retirement.

According to the judgement, Ishaq, who was formerly employed at the IHC, was working as a waiter at Saman Rafat Imtiaz house and admitted that he used the judge’s vehicle at midnight on February 25 without her permission.

The order further said: “the employee drove the vehicle 110km away as he was not even allowed to sit on the driver’s seat of car.

“The IHC registrar ordered to send the employee on compulsory retirement and grant him the pension. The employee’s appeal against the decision of the IHC registrar is dismissed,” it stated.

“According to the record, the employee violated the discipline many times before. The employee was found to have caused damage to the national exchequer by driving the judge’s vehicle for 110km.

“The employee falsely told police officials that he was taking the vehicle on the judge’s orders,” it added.

