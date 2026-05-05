May salaries and pensions to be released before time

LAHORE: Through various public facilitation measures, the Punjab government is actively working toward transforming the province into a model welfare state.

In anticipation of the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha, the Punjab government has decided to disburse May salaries and pensions ahead of schedule.

The Punjab Finance Department issued a notification stating, “The salaries of provincial government employees and pensions for retired officials will be issued on May 21 to ensure they can manage their festive expenditures more effectively.”

This initiative aims to provide financial relief to both current and former government employees during the holiday season.

All relevant institutions have been directed to ensure timely payments, while banks have received instructions to facilitate prompt and seamless processing.

Meanwhile, preliminary estimates regarding the Eid-ul-Adha holidays have surfaced. While the final schedule depends on the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee’s moon-sighting decision, citizens are expected to enjoy a four to five-day break.

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is scheduled to meet on May 17. If the moon is sighted on that day, holidays could be observed from May 27 to May 29 (Wednesday to Friday); including the weekend, this would extend the break to May 31.

Alternatively, if the Zil-Hajj moon is sighted on May 18, Eid will fall on May 28 and 29, followed by the May 30–31 weekend.