Employees to get promotion in THIS department

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has asked the company’s employees to submit the required documents for upgradation; the last date for submission was set at 10 August 2026.

According to a circular issued by the PESCO Peshawar Circle, the upgradation process will only apply to Assistant Linemen, Lineman-I, and Lineman-II who have completed five years of service.

Eligible employees have been directed to submit their Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs), complete service record, medical fitness certificate, departmental clearance, audit clearance, and disciplinary clearance.

The circular further states that only employees who meet the eligibility criteria and submit all the required documents by the deadline of 10 August 2026 will be considered for upgradation.

The company added that incomplete applications or documents submitted after deadline will not be entertained.

PESCO also urged all eligible employees to complete the process within the stipulated timeframe to ensure the timely completion of the upgradation exercise.