Empowering daughters is the primary responsibility of parents. In my opinion, one way to show our love and support for daughters is to give them equal access to education and to give them a share in the legacy.

Education, in particular, is a powerful tool that can empower girls to realize their dreams and contribute to the betterment of society.

The topic, deserves special attention.

If the modern era is compared with the past, the situation has changed a lot. Today, even in uneducated societies, attention is being paid to the education and training of girls. Today’s girls are getting high status in society instead of being chained to the chains of deprivation.

Unfortunately, in Pakistan, the work that is being done on social empowerment is

like salt in the flour, although it is making some difference.

Even those with conservative views are now acknowledging that an educated and intelligent girl is capable of navigating all aspects of her life with grace and skill, not just within her family and home, but also in various fields such as politics, literature, business, healthcare, education, sports, and more, ultimately bringing pride and recognition to her country.

Let’s understand that the daughters who are considered to be delicate are now flying around with their flags of success in every field of life. The role of parents is most important in making a girl child empowered and intelligent. Parents should inculcate confidence in the skills and abilities of girls from childhood and inspire them to move forward so that they gain both outward and inward confidence about their personalities.

Parents and men should understand that once you empower your daughters and sisters, you will not only help them but also yourself. You are also reducing the burden on yourself if you have five or six daughters and you do not allow them to read, write, and work.

By doing this, you are creating problems for yourself. Once you give them a chance to

learn and develop their skills, they can reduce the hardships in your life through their better future. I request that all the parents make their daughters independent and empowered! For this, they must encourage girls to move forward.