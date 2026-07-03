Emraan Hashmi: 'Awarapan' received huge love in Pakistan

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi claims that when his movie Awarapan was released in Pakistan, he and the team were showered with immense affection during their visit.

In a recent interview with the Indian media, Emraan Hashmi shared that he, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, and others were welcomed with open arms when they traveled to Lahore for the film’s premiere. Even though they only stayed for two days, the actor noted that they received outstanding hospitality.

When the interviewer inquired if he had any concerns prior to his visit, Hashmi quickly responded, “There was nothing of the sort; they are beautiful people.” The actor added that his subsequent film, Jannat, was also highly received in Pakistan, noting that Indian cinema enjoys a massive and passionate fanbase there.

Recently, Emraan Hashmi also thanked his fans for keeping his iconic character alive over the years by sharing a nostalgic media collage of his appearance as “Shivam Pandit” from the 2007 film. He expressed his deep gratitude for the continuous support and the warm reception he has received throughout his career, stating that watching this family of fans grow alongside him has been the most rewarding part of his journey.

It is worth mentioning that this post by Emraan Hashmi comes at a time when fans’ enthusiasm for ‘Awarapan 2′ continues to increase. Fans have been anticipating Emraan Hashmi’s return to the character of Shivam Pandit after 19 years since the announcement of the sequel.