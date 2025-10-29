Emraan Hashmi describes himself as ‘liberal Muslim’ while addressing controversy over film ‘Haq’

Emraan Hashmi has set the record straight over the controversy surrounding his new film, Haq.

Following the release of his new legal-drama’s trailer, the backlash from public emerged who felt that the film is targeting or maligning Muslims. However, in an interview with ANI, Emraan Hashmi emphasized that the movie does not malign any community.

“I read the script of this film, I saw it from the perspective of a creative actor, but for the first time in my career, I had to see that there is a sensitivity regarding a community, regarding my community. I have to be a little cognisant, and I have to analyse it in a different way. What I have extrapolated from this film is that there is a very balanced point of view… So we are not talking about anything that we are not pointing a finger at a community or passing a judgment,” he shared.

The actor went on to explain, “I don’t know what people will say, but as a liberal Muslim, I can say that I had no problems with the viewpoint of the film. Because we are not maligning any community, if we were, I wouldn’t have done this film…And just to give a viewpoint of the kind of Muslim I am, I married Parveen, who is a Hindu.”

“In my family, my children participate in both puja and namaaz. This is my secular upbringing. So, from my point of view, I am watching this film. Everyone watches a film through the lens of their own conditioning, religious beliefs, upbringing, environment, and personal viewpoint,” he added.

Haq, which stars Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam in lead roles, is based on the iconic Shah Bano Case which paved the way for reforms for Muslim women with respect to divorce rights in India.