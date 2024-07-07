Emraan Hashmi opens up on years-long feud with co-star Mallika Sherawat

Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi opened up on his 20-year-long feud with “Murder” co-star Mallika Sherawat.

The duo starred in director Anurag Basu’s ‘Murder’ in 2004 and took the box office by storm with their chemistry.

However, Hashmi and Sherawat soon had a fallout due to reason both later regretted.

Reacting to the feud with Malika Sherawat, Emraan Hashmi said, “We were young and stupid at that time,” after he reunited with the actress in April this year at an event.

According to Hashmi, mean and ugly things were said from both sides, however, they have put all of it behind them.

“We kept all of that aside. It was long back. She’s a co-actor I wish I could have worked again with,” Hashmi said.

Recalling his meeting with Sherawat after two decade, the ‘Jannat’ actor said that the meeting was very warm and cordial.

The feud between the two Bollywood stars began when Emraan Hashmi and Mahesh Bhatt appeared on the Karan Johar show after the release of Murder.

When asked to name the “worst kisser” on Koffee with Karan, Hashmi named Mallika Sherawat.

When the host asked what’s the one thing that he will find in the actress’ bedroom. Hashmi was quick to reply, “An idiot’s handbook to succeed in Hollywood.”

However, the remarks did not sit well with Sherawat, who later fired shots at Hashmi in an interview, saying that even the snake she kissed in ‘Hisss’ was a much better kisser than Emraan.

While their jibes at each other faded with time, however, they were never seen working together again.

On her part, Mallika Sherawat later said that what she did was “so uncalled for and childish.”

The Bollywood star revealed that she lost touch with her ‘Murder’ co-star and felt sad about it as he was “friendly and giving.”