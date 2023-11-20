Emraan Hashmi regrets his ‘Aishwarya Rai plastic’ comment?

Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi breaks silence on the controversy he stirred with his comment about former Miss World Aishwarya Rai on Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Emraan Hashmi addressed his controversial remarks on the couch when he dubbed Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai ‘plastic’, during the maiden outing in the 4th season of the show with his uncle Mahesh Bhatt.

Though he issued an apology to the actor later, saying he didn’t ‘mean it’, the ‘Tiger 3’ star has now confessed that he ended up ‘making many enemies’ post the outing and didn’t go to the show again.

Hashmi maintained that he is still the same and wouldn’t be any less blunt if he had to sit on the couch today. “If I go on Koffee with Karan again, I’ll make a mess of things again. I’ll probably be worse off in the rapid-fire round than I was before,” he said.

On a lighter note, he added, “I don’t have anything against these people. I just wanted to win the hamper. And then you say weird things.”

On the work front, Emraan Hashmi most recently joined YRF’s spy universe, playing the main antagonist in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s ‘Tiger 3’. The title opened in theatres last weekend, coinciding with the festive occasion of the Hindu religious festival, Diwali.

