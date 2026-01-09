Emraan Hashmi reveals honest take on viral ‘Ba**ds of Bollywood’ cameo

Emraan Hashmi has revealed his honest take on the unexpected viral success of his cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s debut Netflix series Ba**ds of Bollywood.

During a recent interview with Galatta India, the Bollywood actor addressed the widespread attention his brief appearance received on social media.

The Haq actor shared that the online buzz has had little impact on his personal or professional life.

“Nothing has changed for me. it suddenly blew up” he said, adding that the cameo was just a short commitment.

Emraan went on to say, “I don’t know what it is about virality these days. It was just two days’ work and it just blew up. I still don’t understand. I am still a little confused about the entire thing. I don’t take these things very seriously or mull over them.”

“I don’t get into the seriousness of success, failure, virality. I try to stay detached. Nothing bothers me. I learnt a long time ago that nothing is really in your control, and all you can do is work with complete dedication and grow as an actor,” he added.

In Ba**ds of Bollywood, Hashmi appears as an intimacy coordinator, and his interaction with Juyal quickly became a fan favorite.